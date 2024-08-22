OBITUARY: Edward Michael Becht

Edward Michael Becht, age 83, of Nolensville, Tennessee, passed away on August 18, 2024 at his home.

Edward was born in Chicago, Illinois to Josephine Becht (Teuschler) and Joseph Becht on May 6, 1941.

He married Donna Becht (Bednarek) on April 20, 1963 in Chicago. He worked in the air freight industry for most of his adult life, and also was a young officer in the Chicago Police Department in the 1960’s. Edward was an avid history buff with a special interest in The Civil War. He was also involved with many philanthropic organizations across the Chicago area.

Edward is preceded in death by his wife Donna Becht (Bednarek), an infant son, Edward, his brother Richard Becht, and his parents Josephine (Teuschler) Becht and Joseph Becht.

Edward is survived by his son Joseph Becht, Tracy Becht (Wagner), daughter Jacqueline Clark (Becht), Thomas Clark, brother Frederick Becht, and six beloved grandchildren Joseph Becht, Peter Becht, Anthony Becht, Ryan Clark, Josephine (Josie) Clark and Jeanmarie Clark.

Memorials may be given to the Misericordia Foundation Heart of Mercy – Chicago, Illinois.

