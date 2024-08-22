How to Host the Perfect Labor Day Pool Party

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, making it the ideal time to host one last poolside bash. With most places of businesses closed for the holiday, the extra long weekend just begs for a final party of the year!

Throwing a memorable Labor Day pool party is simple with some helpful advice from top local pool builder Peek Pools and Spas. By following these tips, you’ll host a Labor Day pool party that gives summer a proper send-off. Your guests will be talking about it well into fall!

Prepare Your Pool!

After a summer of fun in the pool, giving it one final scrub before inviting guests is a great idea. Ensure your pool is clean and properly balanced – check the chlorine levels, pH, and filter system. Consider having it professionally serviced before the party.

Create a Party Atmosphere

It’s one of America’s favorite holidays, so lean into the Labor Day festivities with red, white, and blue decor, floating pool lights or lanterns, and even patriotic-themed tableware. Consider places where you can add lighting, balloons, or streamers to set the stage for a fun day.

In addition, plan pool games and a festive playlist! A playlist of summer hits and popular favorites helps elevate the mood of your guests. A net for pool volleyball or diving contests with prizes can be terrific ways to entertain your guests at your Labor Day pool party.

Stock the Best Beverages and Plan a Summer Menu

Plan a menu of easy-to-eat foods that won’t spoil in the heat. Think grilled burgers or hot dogs, fresh fruit platters, potato and pasta salads, chips and dips, and popsicles! Your guests will want light, delicious summer food to celebrate the end of the pool season. Set up a beverage station with flavored waters, iced teas, sodas, and even cocktail ingredients so guests can sip and savor as they please. Don’t forget to stock plenty of ice!

Safety is Critical!

With a backyard full of guests for your Labor Day pool party, plan in advance for safety measures. Designate a pool water – especially for young children – that can ensure that swimmers remain safe in the water. Provide sunscreen, insect repellent, and plenty of shade for a fun day in the sun. Keep first aid supplies readily available in case of an emergency or injury.

Keep the Party Going as the Sun Sets

The fun doesn’t have to end just because the sun goes down! If your party continues into the evening, plan for additional outdoor lighting, cozy blankets or throws, and additional comfortable seating. If you have a fire pit, it’s the perfect place to transition the party activities by roasting marshmallows for s’mores and gathering for conversation.

Entertain in a Pool Paradise Designed by Peek Pools

A luxury, custom-designed backyard oasis sets a beautiful stage for entertaining. With the designers at Peek Pools, you can hand-pick the outdoor living spaces you desire to impress your guests with the ultimate pool party. Get started with your dream outdoor entertainment space today by calling 615-866-8800 or by contacting Peek Pools online.

Have a question for Peek Pools? Fill out the form below:

<br />



Please join our FREE Newsletter Email