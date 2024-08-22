See Photos of New WSM Radio Station

WSM Radio, the radio home of the Grand Ole Opry, has officially unveiled its new studio at the Acuff House, located on the Opry Plaza, following a special on-air interview featuring Colin Reed, Executive Chairman of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Vince Gill, GRAMMY Award-winning Country Music Hall of Famer and Grand Ole Opry member. Emceed by WSM hosts Bill Cody and Kelly Sutton, the event celebrated the station’s move from its previous location at the Opryland Hotel to the Acuff House.

The Acuff House was once the residence of the legendary Grand Ole Opry member Roy Acuff, known as the “King of Country Music.” Acuff lived in the house from 1984 until his passing in 1992, making it a cherished landmark in the Opry’s storied past. His residence symbolized his pivotal role in shaping the genre.

“The move to the Acuff House is a significant milestone for WSM Radio, especially as we recognize country music’s transformation from a domestic genre to a global phenomenon. This new studio location not only amplifies our broadcast capabilities but also strengthens our connection to the Opry, as we approach its 100th anniversary. The Acuff House, with its rich history, perfectly represents our commitment to honoring the past while embracing the future of country music,” said Colin Reed, Executive Chairman of Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Gill, who became the first Opry member to perform in the new studio added, “Performing in the new WSM studio at the Acuff House is a true privilege. This space is a testament to the enduring legacy of country music and the ongoing evolution of the Opry and WSM. I’m excited to see what the future holds for this iconic station.”

The new WSM Springer Mountain Farms studio is equipped with the latest broadcasting technology, ensuring superior sound quality and enhanced production capabilities. Designed to be more accessible to fans, the studio features windows that allow visitors to watch live broadcasts, allowing for enhanced interaction between the live performances at the Opry and the broadcasts that reach listeners far and wide.

WSM studio includes a new “Behind The Airwaves” exhibit, which offers Opry tour guests an exclusive look at the story behind WSM and provides a glimpse into the studio. This feature allows fans to experience the magic of live radio and gain a deeper appreciation for the history and impact of WSM Radio.

Unique exhibit items include:

Remote Mobile Pickup, 1933. This remote broadcast unit was placed on the Pan American train to become the first WSM broadcast to take place aboard a moving train. It was the first wireless remote machine ever invented by WSM’s Jack DeWitt.

Art deco style “On Air” sign from WSM Studio C, 1934. This sign was also displayed in Roy Acuff’s dressing room after being gifted to the performer in 1983.

Fiddlin’ Sid Harkreader’s fiddle, 1928. This was the first instrument played after George D. Hay uttered the words “Grand Ole Opry” for the first time.

