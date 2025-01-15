OBITUARY: Nancy Juanita Baker-Cook

Nancy Juanita Baker-Cook, born on August 8, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio, passed away on January 11, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee. She lived a life filled with purpose and passion, contributing significantly to both her community and her family.

A dedicated professional, Nancy thrived as a Real Estate Agent for Century 21 , a career that allowed her to help many families find their homes throughout the years. Her commitment extended beyond her profession as she actively participated in her community and church. She was a proud member of the Historic First Presbyterians Church of Franklin and the Republican Party of Williamson County, where she made lasting connections and impacted many lives.

Nancy leaves behind a devoted family who will cherish her memory indefinitely. She is survived by her sons, Donald (Karen) Brown and Charles (Linda) Brown. She also leaves her loving sisters, Patsy McKeon and Charlene Case. Nancy was a proud grandmother to Cassie (Jordan) Kiernan, Brianna Brown, Donald J. Brown, Justin Brown, and Joshua Brown. Additionally, she delighted in the joy her great-grandchildren brought her, Kylie Burton, Matthew Burton Jr., and Emma Fritts.

She was predeceased by her beloved husbands, Cecil Cook and David “Pete” Baker, as well as her son Jeff Brown. Nancy also grieved the loss of her brothers, Jerry, Norman, and Robert Tracy.

The community will gather to pay their respects at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee. A visitation will be held on January 21, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:15 AM, followed by a funeral service honoring her life, starting at 11:00 AM and concluding at 12:00 PM.

Nancy Juanita Baker-Cook will be remembered not only for her achievements but for the love and warmth she shared with all who knew her. Her legacy will live on through her family, friends, and the many lives she touched throughout her lifetime.

