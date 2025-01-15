OBITUARY: Christopher “Chris” Steven Pack

Christopher Steven Pack (Chris) was born on February 13, 1971 on a snowy night in Murfreesboro, TN. Chris was the son of Jim and Linda Pack of Brentwood, TN and the brother of Scott Pack of Lascassas, TN. Chris passed from this life on January 11, 2025 on a snowy day in Lexington, KY.

Chris graduated from Brentwood High School in 1989 where he was selected by the school faculty for “Who’s Who at Brentwood High School”. Chris participated in soccer at Brentwood High and was highlighted several times by the local papers for his outstanding performance in several games.

Having a desire for the culinary arts, Chris attained an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Culinary Arts from Johnson and Wales University in Charleston, SC. At Johnson and Wales, Chris was a member of the national honor society Alpha Beta Keppa and the Silver Key Honor Society. While a student at Johnson and Wales Chris was selected for a six month internship in Germany with a noted German Chef.

Chris pursued his culinary career mostly in the local area in various capacities. He was indeed a talented chef that could make ordinary food taste extra ordinary. Chris served stints as Executive Chef at Sandy’s 5th & Main in Franklin, The Governor’s Club in Brentwood and Victoria National Country Club in Evansville, IN.

Chris lived in Murfreesboro with his two mixed breed pit bulls that he treated as his children by referring to them as “his girls”. One of his hobbies was gardening where he specialized in tomatoes and peppers, in particular hot peppers. Other hobbies included motorcycle riding, four wheeling and hiking with Scott. Chris and his “big brother,” Scott, shared many, many adventures together throughout the years truly enjoying being with one another. Scott provided significant support and love to Chris these past few months.

Another hobby he shared with his mother was house plants and flower planting in his yard. They continually shared plants and engaged in conversations about the plants. Chris also liked to watch movies at local theaters often accompanied by his Dad.

Chris is survived by his parents and brother as well as numerous other relatives.

In lieu of other expressions of caring, we ask that you contribute in memory of Chris to: Good Samaritan Hospital, 310 S Limestone, Lexington, KY 40508, 859-226-7000

A memorial service for Chris will be held at 3PM Sunday, January 19, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Tim Totty officiating. Visitation with the family will be 1:00PM-3:00PM prior to the service.

More Obituaries

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email