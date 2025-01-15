OBITUARY: Robert W. Horn

Robert W. Horn, 98 of Franklin Tennessee passed away on January 11, 2025.

Robert was born in Akron, Ohio to Howard and Anna Horn on October 24, 1926. He married Kathryn Fisk on August 25, 1951. He is a graduate of Kent State University. He was a World War II Veteran where he served in the Navy in the Pacific.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years and his parents and siblings.

Robert is survived by his daughters Melissa (Mitzi) Horn and Mary (Jeff) Calvert, Grandchildren: Thomas (Connie) Calvert, Andrea (William) Murphy, Robert Calvert, and Victoria (Giovanni) Marciano. Great-grandchildren: Kathryn, Arthur, and Thomas Calvert, James and Clara Murphy, and Viviana Marciano.

Memorial Service will be held January 25, 2025 at Franklin First United Methodist Church Historic Sanctuary at 10 a.m. with Pastors Carlisle Jones and John Melnick officiating.

Memorials may be given to ACD Guatemala via Franklin First UMC, Tunnel to Towers (T2T.org), Wounded Warriors Project (woundedwarriorsproject.org) or Gary Sinise Foundation (garysinisefoundation.org)

Source: Williamson Memorial

