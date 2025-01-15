After 25 Years, the Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival will Not Return

After 25 years, The Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival, which took place each year in April, announced it would not continue in 2025.

Sharing on social media, “Thank you Nolensville for all the love and support! It was a great pleasure to present the Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival to you all for 25 years!”

The message continued by stating the original mission of the festival was to bring focus to the merchants in the Downtown Historic Area. It was the hard work of the merchants who organized the event along with the Buttercup Committee. However, the festival has felt unsupported by the City of Nolensville, and a few business owners in the historic area have been difficult to work with or not participated in the event.

They shared, “The Town of Nolensville itself has failed to provide protection for the integrity of the Festival. They have allowed others to take advantage of the day that are outside of the Festival Limits. They let others set up their own vendors, food trucks, and sell merchandise causing direct competition to the loyal vendors of The Buttercup Festival. Over the past couple of years there has become more and more of this happening.”

The Town of Nolensville released a statement in a separate social media post sharing they were grateful for the years that dedicated organizers and small business owners provided with the Nolensville Buttercup Festival.

The Town of Nolensville also specified that the town “donated police and fire services and reduced public works fees to support the festival. Outside of donating police, fire, and public works services, the Town of Nolensville does not organize or operate the festival as part of our normal town events like the Star-Spangled Celebration or the Christmas or Veteran’s Day Parade.”

The town’s statement also says the town has responded to past inquiries regarding the legal limits of government prohibiting other activities on private property the day of the festival. “Government also cannot mandate participation of all business owners in a community festival. While we do everything we can to support the festival, the government is also responsible for protecting and honoring individual property rights of businesses, churches, and local residents,” reads the statement.

The added the Town of Nolensville is committed to working with businesses in the historic district to continue a festival in April.

