OBITUARY: Michael Kirk England

On August 23, 2022, Michael Kirk England of Spring Hill, TN passed away from a short-term illness at the age of 48.

Kirk was born on January 7, 1974 in Gallatin, TN to his loving parents, Robert Lee England III and Phyllis Kirkham Paull.

He attended Gallatin High School and the University of Mississippi and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity.

Kirk was married to the love of his life, Ashley Nichole England for 13 years. Together they cared for their “kids”, their beloved dogs, Finn, Deacon, and Bristol.

Kirk was a dedicated Tennessee Volunteer Fan, attending games throughout the years. If he was not at a game, you could find him with Ashley hosting a watch party with their dogs on Percy Priest Lake where they spent many weekends in their camper.

In 2006 Kirk joined his father in the family business in Nashville at Superior Seed and Supply. In 2013 he and his brother started a new company, England Erosion, Seed and Supply in honor of their late father. Kirk assumed the role of Chief Manager where he built upon his father’s success. Kirk was known throughout the industry for the strong business relationships he built over the years.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley, his brother Robert Lee (Lois) England IV MD, and his niece and nephews, Robert Lee England V, Helen Brice England, and Henry Harrison England.

A Funeral Service is scheduled at Sellars Family Heritage at Gallatin on Saturday, August 27th at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be Friday, August 26th, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Williamson County Humane Society.

The obituary was lovingly written by the family.

