Williamson County Property Transfers August 8

See where houses and property sold for August 8-12, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$389,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|4000 Shadow Green Dr 204
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,190,000.00
|Durham Manor
|2305 Corinne Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$843,410.00
|Sweetbriar Ph4
|7212 Sweetbriar Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,859,900.00
|Grove Sec13
|8832 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$700,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|108 Buttercup Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$770,000.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|813 Willowsprings Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$790,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1
|4030 Fremantle Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,260,900.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7152 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$727,500.00
|Concord Country Est Sec 1
|1217 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$490,000.00
|Buckner Place
|2833 Biggers Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$4,450,000.00
|4082 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$595,500.00
|Benevento East Sec 1
|1001 Via Francesco Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$755,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 8
|261 Noah Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$454,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|4000 Shadow Green Dr #4306
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,100,000.00
|Chestnut Bend Sec 6
|865 Walden Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$434,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|4000 Shadow Green Dr 103
|Franklin
|37064
|$784,689.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7060 Big Oak Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$772,500.00
|Brixworth Ph5
|3017 Michaleen Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$749,900.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 4
|1725 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$345,000.00
|6406 Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$770,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 18
|2001 Brewster Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,683,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec10
|4820 Torquay Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,766,135.00
|Kings Chapel Sec10
|4828 Torquay Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,250,000.00
|2107 Kidd Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$635,500.00
|Meadowview Est
|4039 Arno Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec1
|2068 Mainstream Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,229,000.00
|Forest Home Farms Sec 5
|710 High Point Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$651,600.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|303 Finnegan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$275,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 3
|1101 Downs Blvd #214
|Franklin
|37064
|$965,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec F
|115 Allyson Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Western Woods Village Sec2 Ph2 & Sec3
|7502 Spicer Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,050,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23
|713 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$380,400.00
|7117 Goddard Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$540,000.00
|150 Front St 33
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,012,438.00
|October Park
|2001 Orange Leaf Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$386,800.00
|Rolling Meadows
|2826 Rachel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$410,000.00
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|307 Hanley Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,400,000.00
|Montclair Sec 1
|1748 Forsyth Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$295,000.00
|Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1
|501 Dakota Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 8-a
|400 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,030,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 11
|126 Addison Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$421,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|4000 Shadow Green Dr 305
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,063,860.00
|Allston East Condos
|329 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$520,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|2106 Melody Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,799,000.00
|Dylan Woods
|116 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,125,000.00
|Cool Springs East Sec 11
|713 Priest Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,251,764.00
|Flippen Ii
|1862 Pleasant Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$743,235.00
|Flippen Ii
|1862 Pleasant Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$450,000.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|180 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$792,960.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|4000 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$688,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 4
|1512 Chestnut Springs Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,460,000.00
|Between The Harpeths Sec 1
|135 Steeplechase Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$820,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 13
|619 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$895,000.00
|Avalon Sec 6
|617 Patriot Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$395,000.00
|Petra Commons
|173 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,071,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1817 Apperley Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$440,000.00
|Cochran Trace Sec 2
|2852 Cochran Trace Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$830,000.00
|Stonehenge Sec 3
|1415 Robert E Lee Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$500,000.00
|Shannon Glen Sec 1
|1727 Wilkes Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,490,000.00
|Lansdowne Sec 2
|9224 Prestmoor Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$635,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 3
|2053 Upland Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$485,300.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|2027 Upland Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$710,000.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 6
|3197 Vera Valley Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$982,000.00
|Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1
|1217 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,123,506.00
|Alton Cove
|109 Stillwind Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,900,000.00
|Monticello Sec 5-c
|241 Spencer Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$350,000.00
|Rolling Meadows
|102 Dabney Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$632,400.00
|Wades Grove Sec12
|1043 Rudder Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$294,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|4000 Shadow Green Dr 201
|Franklin
|37064
|$337,500.00
|Laurelwood
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #l-4
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2
|509 Seaton Park Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$817,379.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7144 Neills Branch Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$870,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec2
|7043 Headwaters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$592,500.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 22
|2405 Adair Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000.00
|1621 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$524,900.00
|Candlewood Sec 2
|3006 Candlelite Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$790,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a
|112 Grandview Manor Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$510,000.00
|Prescott Place Ph 1
|57 Banwell Park
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,100,000.00
|3151 Mcmillan Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,450,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 14
|111 Morning Mist Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000.00
|Laurelwood
|1821 Harpeth River Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9005 Passiflora Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$702,280.00
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 4
|1504 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000.00
|Stags Leap Sec 3b
|6122 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000.00
|Green Valley Sec 1
|104 Valley Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$754,990.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2199 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$825,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 1
|214 Lancelot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000.00
|Wright Gerald
|Kinnard Springs Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,525,000.00
|Richland Close
|1050 Carlisle Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,150,000.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 2
|5107 Longstreet Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$820,000.00
|Bent Creek Ph18 Sec1
|200 Everett Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,199,500.00
|Concord Chase Est
|8204 Alamo Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,800,000.00
|Belle Chase Farms Sec 1
|2513 Belle Brook Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$432,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|4000 Shadow Green Dr 206
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,200,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7517 Trident Ridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$314,990.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|4000 Shadow Green Dr#4301
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,479,900.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|955 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|37221
|$895,822.00
|Lochridge Sec4
|5016 Ozment Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,000,751.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec2
|6301 Percheron Ln
|Arrington
|37014
|$677,500.00
|Maplewood Sec 1
|505 Sugartree Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec17
|2117 Maytown Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$749,900.00
|Heartland Reserve Sec 4
|7165 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$824,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|1813 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$5,505,522.00
|Witherspoon Sec1
|1450 Witherspoon Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,498,391.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|801 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$997,788.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6022 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$948,430.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2218 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$925,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec4
|1208 Bobwhite Trl
|Nolensville
|37135
|$345,000.00
|Dogwood Hills
|7111 Robinson Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$920,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7313 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$200,000.00
|Moran Robert
|8881 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,060,485.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2211 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$900,000.00
|Brenthaven East Sec 2
|1402 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$380,000.00
|Shadow Green Sec2
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 301
|Franklin
|37064
|$610,000.00
|River Club Est Sec 1
|1119 Carnton Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,243,500.00
|Foxland Hall Sec 1
|609 Granny White Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$539,900.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b
|2008 Hogan Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$210,000.00
|St Marlow Sec1
|6046 Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,050,000.00
|St Marlow Sec1
|Emma Victoria Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$780,000.00
|White James
|5001 Ash Hill Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,700,000.00
|Wynfield Village
|1029 Wynfield Village Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,099,000.00
|Hampton Reserve Sec 1
|9547 Hampton Reserve Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$740,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec2
|2021 Rural Plains Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Idlewood
|309 Patrick Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000.00
|Whittmore Sec2a
|808 Stone Meadow Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$735,000.00
|Paddock Office Condo 2
|5120 Virginia Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$545,700.00
|Swansons Ridge
|1740 Swansons Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|37027