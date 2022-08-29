Williamson County Property Transfers August 8

See where houses and property sold for August 8-12, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $389,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 4000 Shadow Green Dr 204 Franklin 37064 $1,190,000.00 Durham Manor 2305 Corinne Ct Franklin 37064 $843,410.00 Sweetbriar Ph4 7212 Sweetbriar Ln Fairview 37062 $1,859,900.00 Grove Sec13 8832 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $700,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 108 Buttercup Cv Franklin 37064 $770,000.00 Willowsprings Sec 1 813 Willowsprings Blvd Franklin 37064 $790,000.00 Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph1 4030 Fremantle Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,260,900.00 Vineyard Valley Sec3 7152 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $727,500.00 Concord Country Est Sec 1 1217 Gen Macarthur Dr Brentwood 37027 $490,000.00 Buckner Place 2833 Biggers Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $4,450,000.00 4082 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $595,500.00 Benevento East Sec 1 1001 Via Francesco Way Spring Hill 37174 $755,000.00 Polk Place Sec 8 261 Noah Dr Franklin 37064 $454,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 4000 Shadow Green Dr #4306 Franklin 37064 $1,100,000.00 Chestnut Bend Sec 6 865 Walden Dr Franklin 37064 $434,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 4000 Shadow Green Dr 103 Franklin 37064 $784,689.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 7060 Big Oak Ln Nolensville 37135 $772,500.00 Brixworth Ph5 3017 Michaleen Dr Spring Hill 37174 $749,900.00 Mckays Mill Sec 4 1725 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $345,000.00 6406 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $770,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 18 2001 Brewster Dr Franklin 37067 $1,683,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec10 4820 Torquay Ct Arrington 37014 $1,766,135.00 Kings Chapel Sec10 4828 Torquay Ct Arrington 37014 $1,250,000.00 2107 Kidd Rd Nolensville 37135 $635,500.00 Meadowview Est 4039 Arno Rd Franklin 37064 $575,000.00 Waters Edge Sec1 2068 Mainstream Dr Franklin 37064 $1,229,000.00 Forest Home Farms Sec 5 710 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $651,600.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 303 Finnegan Ct Spring Hill 37174 $275,000.00 Hardison Hills Sec 3 1101 Downs Blvd #214 Franklin 37064 $965,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec F 115 Allyson Ln Franklin 37064 $500,000.00 Western Woods Village Sec2 Ph2 & Sec3 7502 Spicer Ct Fairview 37062 $1,050,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23 713 Fontwell Ln Franklin 37064 $380,400.00 7117 Goddard Rd Fairview 37062 $540,000.00 150 Front St 33 Franklin 37064 $1,012,438.00 October Park 2001 Orange Leaf Cir Franklin 37067 $386,800.00 Rolling Meadows 2826 Rachel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $410,000.00 Prescott Place Ph 3 307 Hanley Ln Franklin 37069 $1,400,000.00 Montclair Sec 1 1748 Forsyth Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $295,000.00 Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1 501 Dakota Dr Spring Hill 37174 $750,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 8-a 400 Forrest Park Cir Franklin 37064 $1,030,000.00 Westhaven Sec 11 126 Addison Ave Franklin 37064 $421,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 4000 Shadow Green Dr 305 Franklin 37064 $1,063,860.00 Allston East Condos 329 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin 37064 $520,000.00 Falcon Creek Sec 2 2106 Melody Dr Franklin 37067 $1,799,000.00 Dylan Woods 116 Dylan Woods Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,125,000.00 Cool Springs East Sec 11 713 Priest Pl Franklin 37067 $1,251,764.00 Flippen Ii 1862 Pleasant Hill Rd Franklin 37067 $743,235.00 Flippen Ii 1862 Pleasant Hill Rd Franklin 37067 $450,000.00 River Rest Sec 1 180 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $792,960.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 4000 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $688,000.00 Chestnut Springs Sec 4 1512 Chestnut Springs Rd Brentwood 37027 $5,460,000.00 Between The Harpeths Sec 1 135 Steeplechase Ln Nashville 37221 $820,000.00 Westhaven Sec 13 619 Cheltenham Ave Franklin 37064 $895,000.00 Avalon Sec 6 617 Patriot Ln Franklin 37067 $395,000.00 Petra Commons 173 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill 37174 $1,071,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph1 1817 Apperley Dr Nolensville 37135 $440,000.00 Cochran Trace Sec 2 2852 Cochran Trace Dr Spring Hill 37174 $830,000.00 Stonehenge Sec 3 1415 Robert E Lee Ln Brentwood 37027 $500,000.00 Shannon Glen Sec 1 1727 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,490,000.00 Lansdowne Sec 2 9224 Prestmoor Pl Brentwood 37027 $635,000.00 Falcon Creek Sec 3 2053 Upland Dr Franklin 37067 $485,300.00 Falcon Creek Sec 2 2027 Upland Dr Franklin 37067 $710,000.00 Spencer Hall Sec 6 3197 Vera Valley Rd Franklin 37064 $982,000.00 Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1 1217 Ascot Ln Franklin 37064 $1,123,506.00 Alton Cove 109 Stillwind Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,900,000.00 Monticello Sec 5-c 241 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin 37069 $350,000.00 Rolling Meadows 102 Dabney Dr Franklin 37064 $632,400.00 Wades Grove Sec12 1043 Rudder Dr Spring Hill 37174 $294,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 4000 Shadow Green Dr 201 Franklin 37064 $337,500.00 Laurelwood 601 Boyd Mill Ave #l-4 Franklin 37064 $900,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2 509 Seaton Park Pl Franklin 37069 $817,379.00 Vineyard Valley Sec3 7144 Neills Branch Dr Franklin 37069 $870,000.00 Waters Edge Sec2 7043 Headwaters Dr Franklin 37064 $592,500.00 Dallas Downs Sec 22 2405 Adair Ct Franklin 37064 $300,000.00 1621 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $524,900.00 Candlewood Sec 2 3006 Candlelite Dr Spring Hill 37174 $790,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a 112 Grandview Manor Dr Franklin 37064 $510,000.00 Prescott Place Ph 1 57 Banwell Park Franklin 37069 $3,100,000.00 3151 Mcmillan Rd Franklin 37064 $1,450,000.00 Westhaven Sec 14 111 Morning Mist Ln Franklin 37064 $900,000.00 Laurelwood 1821 Harpeth River Dr Brentwood 37027 $475,000.00 Grove Sec 14 9005 Passiflora Ct College Grove 37046 $702,280.00 Brentwood Meadows Sec 4 1504 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000.00 Stags Leap Sec 3b 6122 Stags Leap Way Franklin 37064 $615,000.00 Green Valley Sec 1 104 Valley Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $754,990.00 Annecy Ph1 2199 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $825,000.00 Founders Pointe Sec 1 214 Lancelot Ln Franklin 37064 $1,400,000.00 Wright Gerald Kinnard Springs Rd Franklin 37064 $1,525,000.00 Richland Close 1050 Carlisle Ln Franklin 37064 $1,150,000.00 Brentwood Hills Sec 2 5107 Longstreet Dr Brentwood 37027 $820,000.00 Bent Creek Ph18 Sec1 200 Everett Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,199,500.00 Concord Chase Est 8204 Alamo Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,800,000.00 Belle Chase Farms Sec 1 2513 Belle Brook Dr Franklin 37067 $432,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 4000 Shadow Green Dr 206 Franklin 37064 $4,200,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7517 Trident Ridge Rd College Grove 37046 $314,990.00 Shadow Green Sec2 4000 Shadow Green Dr#4301 Franklin 37064 $1,479,900.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 955 Dauphine St Nashville 37221 $895,822.00 Lochridge Sec4 5016 Ozment Dr Nolensville 37135 $2,000,751.00 Hardeman Springs Sec2 6301 Percheron Ln Arrington 37014 $677,500.00 Maplewood Sec 1 505 Sugartree Ln Franklin 37064 $775,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec17 2117 Maytown Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $749,900.00 Heartland Reserve Sec 4 7165 Triple Crown Ln Fairview 37062 $824,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 1813 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $5,505,522.00 Witherspoon Sec1 1450 Witherspoon Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,498,391.00 Westhaven Sec59 801 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $997,788.00 Westhaven Sec59 6022 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $948,430.00 Annecy Ph1 2218 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $925,000.00 Arrington Retreat Sec4 1208 Bobwhite Trl Nolensville 37135 $345,000.00 Dogwood Hills 7111 Robinson Dr Fairview 37062 $920,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7313 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $200,000.00 Moran Robert 8881 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $1,060,485.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2211 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $900,000.00 Brenthaven East Sec 2 1402 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $380,000.00 Shadow Green Sec2 3000 Vintage Green Ln 301 Franklin 37064 $610,000.00 River Club Est Sec 1 1119 Carnton Ln Franklin 37064 $1,243,500.00 Foxland Hall Sec 1 609 Granny White Pk Brentwood 37027 $539,900.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b 2008 Hogan Ct Spring Hill 37174 $210,000.00 St Marlow Sec1 6046 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $1,050,000.00 St Marlow Sec1 Emma Victoria Dr Franklin 37064 $780,000.00 White James 5001 Ash Hill Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,700,000.00 Wynfield Village 1029 Wynfield Village Ct Franklin 37064 $3,099,000.00 Hampton Reserve Sec 1 9547 Hampton Reserve Dr Brentwood 37027 $740,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec2 2021 Rural Plains Cir Franklin 37064 $500,000.00 Idlewood 309 Patrick Ave Franklin 37064 $975,000.00 Whittmore Sec2a 808 Stone Meadow Ct Nolensville 37135 $735,000.00 Paddock Office Condo 2 5120 Virginia Way Brentwood 37027 $545,700.00 Swansons Ridge 1740 Swansons Ridge Dr Brentwood 37027