Williamson County Property Transfers August 8

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for August 8-12, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$389,990.00Shadow Green Sec24000 Shadow Green Dr 204Franklin37064
$1,190,000.00Durham Manor2305 Corinne CtFranklin37064
$843,410.00Sweetbriar Ph47212 Sweetbriar LnFairview37062
$1,859,900.00Grove Sec138832 Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$700,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A108 Buttercup CvFranklin37064
$770,000.00Willowsprings Sec 1813 Willowsprings BlvdFranklin37064
$790,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph14030 Fremantle CirSpring Hill37174
$1,260,900.00Vineyard Valley Sec37152 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$727,500.00Concord Country Est Sec 11217 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwood37027
$490,000.00Buckner Place2833 Biggers DrThompsons Station37179
$4,450,000.004082 Wilson PkFranklin37067
$595,500.00Benevento East Sec 11001 Via Francesco WaySpring Hill37174
$755,000.00Polk Place Sec 8261 Noah DrFranklin37064
$454,990.00Shadow Green Sec24000 Shadow Green Dr #4306Franklin37064
$1,100,000.00Chestnut Bend Sec 6865 Walden DrFranklin37064
$434,990.00Shadow Green Sec24000 Shadow Green Dr 103Franklin37064
$784,689.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17060 Big Oak LnNolensville37135
$772,500.00Brixworth Ph53017 Michaleen DrSpring Hill37174
$749,900.00Mckays Mill Sec 41725 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$345,000.006406 Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$770,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 182001 Brewster DrFranklin37067
$1,683,000.00Kings Chapel Sec104820 Torquay CtArrington37014
$1,766,135.00Kings Chapel Sec104828 Torquay CtArrington37014
$1,250,000.002107 Kidd RdNolensville37135
$635,500.00Meadowview Est4039 Arno RdFranklin37064
$575,000.00Waters Edge Sec12068 Mainstream DrFranklin37064
$1,229,000.00Forest Home Farms Sec 5710 High Point Ridge RdFranklin37069
$651,600.00Copper Ridge Ph5303 Finnegan CtSpring Hill37174
$275,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 31101 Downs Blvd #214Franklin37064
$965,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec F115 Allyson LnFranklin37064
$500,000.00Western Woods Village Sec2 Ph2 & Sec37502 Spicer CtFairview37062
$1,050,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23713 Fontwell LnFranklin37064
$380,400.007117 Goddard RdFairview37062
$540,000.00150 Front St 33Franklin37064
$1,012,438.00October Park2001 Orange Leaf CirFranklin37067
$386,800.00Rolling Meadows2826 Rachel LnThompsons Station37179
$410,000.00Prescott Place Ph 3307 Hanley LnFranklin37069
$1,400,000.00Montclair Sec 11748 Forsyth Park DrBrentwood37027
$295,000.00Gables @ Wakefield Ph 1501 Dakota DrSpring Hill37174
$750,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 8-a400 Forrest Park CirFranklin37064
$1,030,000.00Westhaven Sec 11126 Addison AveFranklin37064
$421,990.00Shadow Green Sec24000 Shadow Green Dr 305Franklin37064
$1,063,860.00Allston East Condos329 S Royal Oaks BlvdFranklin37064
$520,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 22106 Melody DrFranklin37067
$1,799,000.00Dylan Woods116 Dylan Woods DrNolensville37135
$1,125,000.00Cool Springs East Sec 11713 Priest PlFranklin37067
$1,251,764.00Flippen Ii1862 Pleasant Hill RdFranklin37067
$743,235.00Flippen Ii1862 Pleasant Hill RdFranklin37067
$450,000.00River Rest Sec 1180 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$792,960.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec144000 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$688,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 41512 Chestnut Springs RdBrentwood37027
$5,460,000.00Between The Harpeths Sec 1135 Steeplechase LnNashville37221
$820,000.00Westhaven Sec 13619 Cheltenham AveFranklin37064
$895,000.00Avalon Sec 6617 Patriot LnFranklin37067
$395,000.00Petra Commons173 Mary Ann CirSpring Hill37174
$1,071,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph11817 Apperley DrNolensville37135
$440,000.00Cochran Trace Sec 22852 Cochran Trace DrSpring Hill37174
$830,000.00Stonehenge Sec 31415 Robert E Lee LnBrentwood37027
$500,000.00Shannon Glen Sec 11727 Wilkes LnSpring Hill37174
$2,490,000.00Lansdowne Sec 29224 Prestmoor PlBrentwood37027
$635,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 32053 Upland DrFranklin37067
$485,300.00Falcon Creek Sec 22027 Upland DrFranklin37067
$710,000.00Spencer Hall Sec 63197 Vera Valley RdFranklin37064
$982,000.00Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 11217 Ascot LnFranklin37064
$1,123,506.00Alton Cove109 Stillwind CtNolensville37135
$1,900,000.00Monticello Sec 5-c241 Spencer Creek RdFranklin37069
$350,000.00Rolling Meadows102 Dabney DrFranklin37064
$632,400.00Wades Grove Sec121043 Rudder DrSpring Hill37174
$294,990.00Shadow Green Sec24000 Shadow Green Dr 201Franklin37064
$337,500.00Laurelwood601 Boyd Mill Ave #l-4Franklin37064
$900,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec R-2509 Seaton Park PlFranklin37069
$817,379.00Vineyard Valley Sec37144 Neills Branch DrFranklin37069
$870,000.00Waters Edge Sec27043 Headwaters DrFranklin37064
$592,500.00Dallas Downs Sec 222405 Adair CtFranklin37064
$300,000.001621 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$524,900.00Candlewood Sec 23006 Candlelite DrSpring Hill37174
$790,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a112 Grandview Manor DrFranklin37064
$510,000.00Prescott Place Ph 157 Banwell ParkFranklin37069
$3,100,000.003151 Mcmillan RdFranklin37064
$1,450,000.00Westhaven Sec 14111 Morning Mist LnFranklin37064
$900,000.00Laurelwood1821 Harpeth River DrBrentwood37027
$475,000.00Grove Sec 149005 Passiflora CtCollege Grove37046
$702,280.00Brentwood Meadows Sec 41504 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027
$1,000,000.00Stags Leap Sec 3b6122 Stags Leap WayFranklin37064
$615,000.00Green Valley Sec 1104 Valley Ridge RdFranklin37064
$754,990.00Annecy Ph12199 Broadway StNolensville37135
$825,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 1214 Lancelot LnFranklin37064
$1,400,000.00Wright GeraldKinnard Springs RdFranklin37064
$1,525,000.00Richland Close1050 Carlisle LnFranklin37064
$1,150,000.00Brentwood Hills Sec 25107 Longstreet DrBrentwood37027
$820,000.00Bent Creek Ph18 Sec1200 Everett CtNolensville37135
$1,199,500.00Concord Chase Est8204 Alamo DrBrentwood37027
$1,800,000.00Belle Chase Farms Sec 12513 Belle Brook DrFranklin37067
$432,990.00Shadow Green Sec24000 Shadow Green Dr 206Franklin37064
$4,200,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27517 Trident Ridge RdCollege Grove37046
$314,990.00Shadow Green Sec24000 Shadow Green Dr#4301Franklin37064
$1,479,900.00Stephens Valley Sec6955 Dauphine StNashville37221
$895,822.00Lochridge Sec45016 Ozment DrNolensville37135
$2,000,751.00Hardeman Springs Sec26301 Percheron LnArrington37014
$677,500.00Maplewood Sec 1505 Sugartree LnFranklin37064
$775,000.00Tollgate Village Sec172117 Maytown CirThompsons Station37179
$749,900.00Heartland Reserve Sec 47165 Triple Crown LnFairview37062
$824,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph11813 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$5,505,522.00Witherspoon Sec11450 Witherspoon DrBrentwood37027
$1,498,391.00Westhaven Sec59801 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$997,788.00Westhaven Sec596022 Camberley StFranklin37064
$948,430.00Annecy Ph12218 Broadway StNolensville37135
$925,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec41208 Bobwhite TrlNolensville37135
$345,000.00Dogwood Hills7111 Robinson DrFairview37062
$920,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47313 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$200,000.00Moran Robert8881 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$1,060,485.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12211 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$900,000.00Brenthaven East Sec 21402 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$380,000.00Shadow Green Sec23000 Vintage Green Ln 301Franklin37064
$610,000.00River Club Est Sec 11119 Carnton LnFranklin37064
$1,243,500.00Foxland Hall Sec 1609 Granny White PkBrentwood37027
$539,900.00Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b2008 Hogan CtSpring Hill37174
$210,000.00St Marlow Sec16046 Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$1,050,000.00St Marlow Sec1Emma Victoria DrFranklin37064
$780,000.00White James5001 Ash Hill Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,700,000.00Wynfield Village1029 Wynfield Village CtFranklin37064
$3,099,000.00Hampton Reserve Sec 19547 Hampton Reserve DrBrentwood37027
$740,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec22021 Rural Plains CirFranklin37064
$500,000.00Idlewood309 Patrick AveFranklin37064
$975,000.00Whittmore Sec2a808 Stone Meadow CtNolensville37135
$735,000.00Paddock Office Condo 25120 Virginia WayBrentwood37027
$545,700.00Swansons Ridge1740 Swansons Ridge DrBrentwood37027

