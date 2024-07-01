OBITUARY: Mary Rosiland Leahy Ray

Mary Rosiland (Leahy) Ray, 77, of Spring Hill, TN, passed away on June 26th, 2024.

Mary was born in Nashville, TN to Fred and Anna Ruth (Norton) Leahy on June 6th, 1947.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Jack W. Ray.

Mary is survived by her daughters Jill (Gary) Link and Jennie (Lindsay) Butler; her cherished grandchildren Jessica (Reuben) Shadrake, Amber Brown, Jackson (Julia) Matthews, and Nate (Sarah) Brown; Great Grandchildren Ava Rae, Wyatt, Nirvana, Lane, and Woodson; Sister Elaine (Hugh) Grayson.

Service date and time are incomplete at this time.

