OBITUARY: Wilda Southern Moss

Wilda Southern Moss, age 88 of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully on April 9, 2025. Born in Maury County on July 24, 1936 to the late W.T. “Buster” Southern and Flaura Luster Sullivan Southern.

Preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Floyd Moss; great-grandson, Aiden McConnell; sisters, Delaine King and Rochelle McDonald; brothers, Ardna Southern and Dwight Southern.

Survived by daughter, Sonya (Gary) Irwin; sister, Charlotte (Mike) Connors; grandchildren, Whitney (Josh) McConnell and Zach (Jordan) Irwin; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Savannah and Elijah McConnell, Logan, Ryman and Sophie Irwin.

Wilda was a loving wife, mama and mawmaw. She loved her family to the highest degree and loved being around them every chance she had. She was a great cook, seamstress and loved to quilt. She retired from Suntrust Bank and was a member of Hillsboro United Methodist Church.

Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Tommy Fox will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Gary Irwin, Zach Irwin, Josh McConnell, Lane Warf, Michael Warf and Adam McDonald. Honorary pallbearers will be Thelbert Gordon, Jim Luckett, Mike Connors, L.A. Teal and Ed Hay.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289.

