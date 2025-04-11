OBITUARY: Martha Ann “Martie” Rader

Martha Ann “Martie” Rader grew up as farm girl on Concord Road in Williamson County. She was loved by her parents and was the “baby girl.” Martie was also welcomed by two brothers, Leonard and Ken. The boys assisted their dad on the farm, and Martie was in the house with her mother preparing meals. Martie enjoyed carefree days at Lipscomb Elementary and Franklin High School. After high school Martie worked in retail sales across middle and east Tennessee.

Martie enjoyed traveling in the United States and abroad. Jamaica, Ireland and California were at the top of her “Wow” list. She also loved visiting formal gardens across the South. Martie had a green thumb and could nurture the smallest plant into a thriving bundle of blooms.

Martie graduated from Trevecca University with a degree in Management and Human Relations. She then earned her Masters in Christian Studies/Biblical Counseling. Many were the saints and friends that lifted her in prayer as she began her walk with her Savior. Martie served various churches and religious organizations in the Nashville area: Hillcrest Methodist Church, Mercy Ministries of America, Christ Church Mission Ministry, Caregiver at Home Instead and then was a witness for her Savior while she underwent Chemotherapy two different times.

Martie journeyed through the valleys of life with heart knowledge and a firm foundation of God. This foundation was planted in her heart as a child attending Woodbine Church of the Nazarene, Nashville. The years passed quickly. In 2015 Martie joined in worshipping her Lord at a small church in the Murfreesboro area. It was Green Hill Baptist Church, and the pastor was her big brother, Leonard. Their time together was brief. God called Leonard home July 2017 after a short struggle with cancer. Little did Martie know that God would call her home almost eight years later when cancer overcame her body.

Martie shared her favorite verse whenever trials were heavy and the valley long.

“For I know the plans I have for you”- this is the Lord’s declaration- “plans for your well-being, not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope. You will call to me and come, pray to me, and I will listen to you. You will seek me and find me when you search for me with all your heart.” Jeremiah 29:11-13

Martie’s plans on earth are finished. May we strive to carry out the plans God has for each of our lives as we remember Martie’s life with fondness, laughter and thanksgiving.

Martie is preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Pauline Rader and brother, Rev. Leonard Rader. Survived by nieces, Keli Rader, Jenny (Spencer) Barham, Lori (Frankie) Perreé and Kerri (John) Capps; several great nieces and great nephews; and special friend, Dedra Webb; sister-in-law, Linda Waller Rader; and brother, Kenneth “Ken” (Arlene) Rader.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 10, 2025, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, Nashville, Tennessee.

Graveside service will be conducted by Dr. Tod Tanner on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 3:00 PM at Christ Church Memorial Gardens.