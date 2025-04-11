OBITUARY: Catherine Graham Nelson

Catherine Graham Nelson, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 87 on April 8, 2025. Born in Dumbarton, Scotland, Catherine immigrated to the United States in 1960, where she became a proud U.S. citizen and embraced a life filled with passion, dedication, and love for those around her. She was particularly proud of her Scottish heritage, a part of her identity she cherished and celebrated throughout her life.

Catherine’s commitment to physical fitness was a hallmark of her character. She opened an aerobic studio in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she helped others lead healthier, more active lives. Her journey in fitness didn’t stop there; in her 50s, she achieved the remarkable accomplishment of earning a third-degree black belt in Taekwondo, demonstrating her discipline and tenacity. Her love for movement and vitality continued into her later years, as she enjoyed competitive ballroom dancing well into her 70s, always seeking new challenges and ways to stay active.

Beyond her love for fitness, Catherine was an admirer of music, theater, and flowers. Whether listening to music or tending to her garden, she found beauty in the world around her. Her love for animals was equally deep, as she had dogs throughout her life, each of them a cherished companion.

Catherine shared a beautiful 57-year marriage with her husband, Jim. Their partnership was a testament to love, respect, and unwavering devotion. Together, they built a life filled with memories, laughter, and support.

Catherine is survived by her husband Jim Nelson; daughters Katrina (Jim) Howell and Candace (Rob) Terris; grandchildren, Halina Terris (21), Rowan Howell (20), Liam Terris (19), Addison Howell (18), Caroline Terris (17) and Cecilia Howell (13). She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Catherine Smith; one brother and three sisters.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Catherine.