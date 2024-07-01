Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through July 6, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of July 1-6, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Strawberry Shortcake – A double-stacked vanilla shortcake layered with fresh whipped cream and house-made strawberry jam.

Birthday Cake (Patriotic) – A cake batter cookie topped with smooth cake batter frosting and red, white, and blue sprinkles.

S’mores – A graham cracker cookie packed with milk chocolate chips then topped with a melty marshmallow, chocolate drizzle, and buttery graham cracker crumbs.

Cornbread – A warm cornbread cookie smothered with honey butter glaze, then topped with a dollop of thick honey buttercream frosting and a drizzle of honey.

Apple Pie – A buttery pie cookie topped with warm apple cinnamon pie filling and then finished with a sprinkle of cookie crumbs.

