Three Endangered Children Missing in Maury County

On June 28, 2024, a Maury County Juvenile Judge issued an emergency custody order removing the children of Camryn Curtis from his custody and placing them in the temporary custody of a relative.

Camryn Curtis has willfully ignored that order and has taken the three children and their whereabouts are currently unknown at this time. Based on the information provided to law enforcement and the Juvenile Court, the children are currently considered Missing and Endangered. Camryn was last seen with the children in a black 2014 Jeep Compass with TN License Plate 804 – BCRY.

If you have any information of the whereabouts of the children or Camryn Curtis, please contact the Maury County Sheriff’s Department 931-388-5151 Ext. 1.

If spotted, do not approach and contact 911 or local law enforcement.

