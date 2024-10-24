OBITUARY: Mary Louise Simpson

Mary Louise Simpson, beloved homemaker, devoted wife, and cherished mother, passed away on October 21, 2024 in Thompson’s Station, TN, at the age of 72.

She was born on July 21, 1952, in Rockford, IL, to the late Gerald and Bonnie Bliss, whose love and guidance shaped her early life.

Mary lived a life filled with devotion and joy. She married to her husband, Danny Joe Simpson, which spanned 54 wonderful years. Together, they created a nurturing home, fostering love and support for their family. Mary found immense fulfillment in her roles as a wife and mother.

She leaves behind her three sons, Joshua Joseph (Ashley) Simpson, Jason (Jamie) Simpson, and Justin (Chassie) Simpson, and granddaughter Maggie Blair Simpson who carry forward her values of love, kindness, and devotion.

A woman of strong faith, Mary loved Jesus, embracing her spirituality with sincerity and grace. Her family will remember her as a warm and nurturing spirit, who had an unwavering love for her flowers and her cats. Her passion for gardening truly flourished, bringing beauty not only to her home but also reflecting her vibrant personality.

Throughout her life, Mary touched the hearts of many with her kindness and compassion. Her legacy will continue through her family, who remain grateful for the love and lessons she imparted. As they come together to celebrate her life, they will carry with them the memories of her laughter, her nurturing presence, and the abundant love she shared.

Mary Louise Simpson’s light will forever shine in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on in the love of her family and friends.

