OBITUARY: Betty Jean Jenkins Hughes

Betty Jean Jenkins Hughes, age 90, of Nolensville, TN, peacefully passed away October 21, 2024, at home in her beloved Burke Hollow, after a brief decline.

The fourth child of Emmett Edward Sr. and Lillie Ruth Stephens Jenkins, she was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Clayton Hughes; their infant son, David Kerry Hughes; her three brothers, Ruburt Wilburn, Emmett Edward Jr., and Bobby Lee Jenkins; niece Lucy Yvonne Jenkins; and nephews Danny Lee Jenkins and Donnie Ray Jenkins.

She is survived by her children, Deborah (Leonard) Stephens, Jeffery Hughes, and Cheryl Hughes; grandchildren Matthew Stephens and Mallory (Joshua) Tatum; great-grandchildren Cohen Thomas, Colby Tyler, and Chloe True Tatum; sister Agnes Ruth (Herbert) Nichols, and many nieces and nephews. Betty greatly enjoyed the company of long-time neighbors and friends Barbara Padovich and Helen Sutton, and Burke Hollow neighbors Alice Kenaum, Perry and Rocio Trest, Gene and Jann Stephens, and Ron and Jane Campbell.

Betty was born in Nolensville on October 21, 1934. She attended Warren School through the eighth grade, the last year that school was open. A 1953 graduate of Franklin High School, Betty went on to work five years at Aladdin Industries, where she and David would meet. After starting a family, Betty briefly worked in the Head Start program at Trinity Elementary School, which led to 26 years as a teacher aide at Trinity, working in Title I, Basic Skills, and CDC/LD classrooms. For more than twenty years she sold World Book Encyclopedias on the side.

Betty was a lifelong member of Belleview Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and devoted to the life of that church, her family having attended there for generations. She was the family photographer, and the de facto historian of her family, church, and Burke Hollow community. Betty loved life on the farm, and spent her share of time on a tractor. She followed in her mother’s footsteps as an excellent cook. She was the person who would stay in touch with relatives, friends, coworkers, and church visitors. An avid proponent of education, she was known to make her children and grandchildren, and any other kids staying at her house on those occasions, suffer through math problems during snow days and summer vacation.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am Monday, October 28, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Rev. Denny Shepard officiating. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Jeff Hughes, Len and Matt Stephens, Josh Tatum, Mark Nichols, Jason Ascher, and Tony Vanatta. Honorary pallbearers will be Price Hunter, Billy Jenkins, Magdalene Donoho, Barbara Jenkins, Margie Baker, Frances Carter and Jean Fisher.

Donations in Betty’s memory may be made to Alive Hospice or Samaritan’s Purse.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 5:00 pm Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, (615) 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

