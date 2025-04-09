OBITUARY: Sivakumar Mani

Hello All,

As we all prepare for the final farewell to Siva, let’s take this time to cherish the memories and have a last look, knowing these will be treasured forever and will never come back in reality again.

Siva left a void across Nashville communities with his unwavering volunteer service, and it’s time for us to come and share the wonderful memories of Siva and show our support and solidarity to his family.

A visitation service in loving memory of Mr. Siva Kumar Mani will be held on Thursday, April 10th, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM at: Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

The cremation ceremony will take place later the same day in the presence of the immediate family.

Your presence at the visitation would be deeply appreciated as we gather to honor and celebrate Mr. Siva’s life, offering comfort and support to his grieving family during this difficult time.