OBITUARY: Fernando Hidalgo

Mr. Fernando Hidalgo, age 69, a resident of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at his residence.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home, with Brandon Cochran officiating. Entombment will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with military honors provided by the United States Army. A visitation will be held Friday, April 18, 2025, from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Fernando was born on May 3, 1955, in Detroit, Michigan, and was the son of the late Desi Hidalgo and Evelyn Gray. Fernando proudly served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed sports and was an avid University of Michigan and Detroit sports fan. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather, and spending time with his family brought him tremendous joy and happiness. Fernando enjoyed living a simple life, listening to various genres of music, and watching his grandchildren play sports. He will be missed tremendously by those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by the love of his life, Tina Bratton, son, Robert Hidalgo (Dana), daughter, Jennifer (Patrick) Russell, brother, Douglas Gray, sisters, Karen Moritz, Dorrena Gray, grandchildren, Tre’Jaden Fleming, Adrien Hidalgo, TaeLem Russell, Abel Hidalgo, Takiya Russell, Kristena (Bernard) Burns, Jamison Dwinal, great grandchildren, Owen Burns, Bernard Burns Jr., Elsy Burns, and Kinsley Clifton. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Fernando Hidalgo, brother, Jamie Hidalgo, sisters, Elena Hidalgo, Desilou Bradley, grandson, DreVeis Hidalgo-Esmon, brother in law, Ron Mortiz, and niece, Alyssa Gray.