Photo of the Day: October 24, 2024

Photo of the day: Grand Ole Opry staple Jeannie Seely is one of the most recognized classic country names in Nashville, and now she has the “street cred” to prove it. The Jeannie Seely Interchange is now cemented into history with road signs officially in place near the Grand Ole Opry House.

Recently, following her 5,381st performance on the Opry, Seely was called back to the stage for a special presentation made by Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, along with TN State Senator Heidi Campbell and TN State Representative Darren Jernigan.

A replica of the sign stating “Grand Ole Opry Star Jeannie Seely Interchange” was then displayed for the Opry audience to see.

“To be recognized by the entire state of Tennessee is overwhelming,” says Seely. “Thank you so much for naming the interchange at the entrance to the Grand Ole Opry in my honor. Hopefully this will serve as one more sign of welcome to the folks who visit Nashville and support our music industry. I’m so grateful.”

