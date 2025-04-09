OBITUARY: Robert Morris Pratt

Robert Morris Pratt, age 78, passed away on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Maury Regional Hospital. A native of Giles County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Oscar Pratt and the late Virginia McKinney Pratt. He retired from Georgia Durango Boot, with over 30 years of service. He loved sports, and thoroughly enjoyed coaching both baseball and basketball. He was a family man, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward Dean Pratt, Paul Butler Pratt, Sr., and Roy Evans Pratt.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Osburn Pratt; son, Kenneth (Susie) Pratt; daughter, Annie (Jimmy) Blalock; brothers, Thomas Pratt, Freeman Lee (Alice) Pratt, and David William (June) Pratt; numerous half siblings; grandchildren, Aaron (Bethany) Blalock, Gavin Pratt, Ashley Codey, and Taylor Griffin; great grandchildren, Lily Grace Blalock, Cole and Bailey Martin, and Aaliyah Huff; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with J.J. King officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family on Thursday from 3-7 PM and after 12 Noon on Friday, all at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Ricky Pratt, Paul Pratt, Jr., Timothy Pratt, James Pratt, Gavin Pratt, and Jasper Perry. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Pratt, Robert Pratt, Jr., Lee Pratt, Thomas Pratt, and Aaron Blalock.