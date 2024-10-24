Bring the Heat to Your Next Event with Catering from Hattie B’s Hot Chicken!

Fall is in the air, and with it comes a host of events and cozy gatherings with friends and family. Planning a party or tailgate? Let Hattie B’s Hot Chicken be the star of the show! Whether you’re hosting a laid-back backyard tailgate or a festive holiday feast, make your event one to remember by bringing the bold, savory flavors of Hattie B’s Hot Chicken to the table.

Hattie B’s catering team can spice things up with drop-off or full-service options for their delicious Southern menu. For smaller groups, enjoy easy pickup or delivery from a location closest to you. Make your next event memorable with this Nashville favorite!

Tailgating Made Easy

Football season is in full swing, and no tailgate is complete without some finger-licking good food. Hattie B’s drop-off catering is the perfect way to feed your squad with ease. Imagine rolling up to your game day celebration with a spread of crispy hot chicken tenders, delicious sides like creamy mac-and-cheese and potato salad, and the fan-favorite banana pudding. And with heat levels ranging from Southern (no heat) to Shut the Cluck Up!!! (an inferno of peppers), there’s a level of spice for everyone on the team.

Holiday Parties with a Kick

As the holiday season approaches, it’s time to start planning those festive gatherings. Whether you’re hosting a company holiday party, a family dinner, or a Friendsgiving celebration, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken will take your event to the next level. Choose from group orders, delivery, or full-service catering options, including on-site staff and setup, ensuring your guests are well-fed and happy. Pair their famous hot chicken with seasonal savory sides, and you’ll have a holiday spread that people will be talking about until next year.

Birthdays, Weddings, and Backyard Bashes

If you’re planning a special event like a birthday, wedding, or backyard bash, why not give your guests a taste of Music City’s signature dish? Hattie B’s will soon offer food truck service for a truly unique experience. Imagine a Hattie B’s food truck rolling up to your wedding reception or milestone celebration—your guests will never forget the delicious food and fun vibe. It’s the perfect way to treat your loved ones to a spicy and satisfying meal, no matter the occasion.

Catering for Any Crowd with Hattie B’s Hot Chicken!

Hattie B’s caters to events of all sizes, with easy-to-order pickup and delivery for smaller gatherings or full-service options for larger celebrations. Whether you’re feeding 10 people or 100, you can count on Hattie B’s to serve up their signature hot chicken and Southern sides, all packed with flavor and made fresh to order. Your event will surely be a hit with their friendly service and unbeatable menu.

So this fall, don’t settle for ordinary catering—bring the heat with Hattie B’s Hot Chicken and make your event sizzle!

Hattie B’s has five locations across Nashville and a location at The Factory at Franklin, so you can enjoy Hattie B’s Hot Chicken no matter what part of town you call home. Explore the full menu here and check the hours at each location using the links below.

Nashville – West

5209 Charlotte Ave.

Nashville, TN 37209

Nashville – Lower Broad

5096 Broadway Pl, #103

Nashville, TN 37203

Nashville – Melrose

2222 8th Ave. S

Nashville, TN 37204

Nashville – Midtown

112 19th Ave. S

Nashville, TN 37203

Franklin – The Factory At Franklin

230 Franklin Rd.

Franklin, TN 37064

Nashville – BNA Airport

Near the Concourse C Entrance

