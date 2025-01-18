OBITUARY: Marsha Anne Gootee

Marsha Anne Gootee, beloved wife, mother, mawmaw, artist, real estate broker, and dedicated servant of God, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2025, at the age of 76. Born on June 8, 1948, to the late Johnnie B. Gullet and Lester Hammons, Marsha’s life was a testament to love, faith, and selfless service.

Marsha’s artistic talent was a reflection of her vibrant spirit, bringing beauty and inspiration to all who encountered her work. In addition to her passion for art, she excelled as a real estate broker, guiding countless families to find their perfect homes.

Her greatest joy came from her roles as a devoted wife, mother, and “Mawmaw,” nurturing her family with unconditional love, wisdom, and grace. Marsha’s life was rooted in her deep faith and commitment to ministry. She tirelessly served the least and the lost, embodying the heart of a true servant and prayer warrior. Her steadfast dedication to prayer and her unshakable faith made her a pillar of strength in her community.

A member of Southall Church, Marsha’s presence and contributions left an indelible mark on her church family. Her warmth, compassion, and unwavering faith will be profoundly missed.

In addition to her parents, Marsha was preceded in death by her son, Joey Gootee; brother, Richard Hammons; and sisters, Faye and Karen.

Marsha is survived by her husband, Rich Gootee; daughters, Teasi Cannon (Bill), and Jenny Fann (Jerry); grandchildren, Carli Smith (Ethan), Ben Cannon (Bella), Sam Cannon, Jaden Fann, and Jarrison Fann; great grandchildren, Avonlea, Shepherd and baby boy Smith, and Nico Fann.

A celebration of Marsha’s life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Southall Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Third Annual Joey 5K | 10K | 1 Mile Fun Run Hosted By Jenny Fann & The Gurus Online Donations at https://runsignup.com/Race/Donate/TN/Franklin/Joey5K.