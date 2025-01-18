OBITUARY: Willard Earl Hall

Willard Earl Hall age 89 of Franklin, TN passed away January 15, 2025. He was born in Athens, AL to the late Luther Earl and Zeno Lillian Hall. He was a dedicated husband, father, and PawPaw. He was a member of Brentwood Church of Christ.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Martha Ary Hall; daughter Hylan (David) Brinton; son, Kenton “Kent” (fiancé Laurie Williams) Hall; grandchildren, Griffin Cook, Pearson Hall, Andy Hall, Avery Hall, Allison Hall and Meagan (Clyde) Carver. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his siblings Alvie Hall, Peggy Davis, and Sarah Nance.

Willard’s life was shaped by responsibility and sacrifice from a very young age. Born into a family where his parents struggled with ongoing health issues, Willard’s childhood was far from ordinary. By the time he was just 12 years old, the weight of the world seemed to rest on his shoulders as he took on the role of caregiver, not only to his parents but to the family farm. This led to his passionate and dedicated care for his wife and becoming her caretaker in their later years of life. Without hesitation, he’s been there to take care of her and put her needs above his own.

Willard and Martha both left the south in their younger years and met while working in Chicago. He was later part of the space program in Huntsville, AL and would say “he helped put the first man on the moon.”

Throughout his life he was very passionate about song leading at church. He loved fishing, sports and coaching sports teams his son Kent was on. He especially loved the Atlanta Braves. People in the neighborhood knew him for his gardening and especially his tomatoes.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the following:

The staff of NHC Place at the Trace for their love and ongoing care they have provided for the past 3 ½ years.

Their special neighbors and friends the Frys, Georges, Dawsons, Farmers, and others over the past 60 years for watching out for them and loving them as family.

The members of the River Road Church of Christ who hold services every Sunday at the NHC facility for the residents.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, January 18, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kent Hall, Pearson Hall, Andy Hall, Avery Hall, David Brinton, and Griffin Cook. Honorary pallbearers will be Clark Fry and elders of Brentwood Church of Christ. Visitation will be 9:00AM-11:00AM prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Caris Hospice or Mid Cumberland Meals on Wheels.