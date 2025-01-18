OBITUARY: Constance Faye Halvorson

Constance Faye Cordell, age 93, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2025. Born on December 6, 1931, Constance lived her life with love, dedication, and kindness. A devoted homemaker in her early years, Constance later found a calling with the Lake County Animal Control Department where her compassion for animals touched the lives of many in her community.

In her leisure time, she loved to play the guitar, visit with friends and go camping in Door County, Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her husband LeRoy (Halvorson) and her beloved parents, John and Agnes Cordell.

Those left to cherish Constance’s memory are her sons Peter (Mildred) Halvorson and David Halvorson as well as her grandchildren Emily, Aaron and Hollyann Halvorson.

Constance will be remembered for her gentle spirit, her unwavering love for her family and her dedication to the well-being of animals. She leaves behind a lasting impact on all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be sent to Peace Lutheran Church (ELCA), 762 Beechcroft Rd, Spring Hill, TN, 37174.