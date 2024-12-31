OBITUARY: Marc Travis Logan

Marc Travis Logan, age 63, passed away on December 28, 2024, at Williamson Medical Center. A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late James Otey Logan and the late Laura Fair Logan.

He retired after 30 plus years of service at Nashville Electric Service and was the owner/operator of Big Wire Electric. He was a board member of Tennessee Valley Public Power Association and was heavily involved in the TVPPA Lineman Rodeo. He was a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and was a huge supporter of the Fallen Lineman Foundation.

He assisted millions of people through the years during natural disasters and especially enjoyed working in Puerto Rico, where he met his Godson. He cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Banks-Logan; daughters, Heather Logan (John Parker Bell), Elizabeth Logan (Michael) Chaverst, and Samantha (Daniel) Bolden; Godson, Diego Carrasquillo Alvarado; sister, Ottie (Larry) Raines; grandchildren, Carter, Liam, Logan, Carson, Bentley, and Bennett; father-in-law, Johnny Richardson; mother of his children, Carol Ann Logan; several nieces and nephews; family dog, ‘Jasper’.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 9:30 AM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Jim Taylor and family friends officiating. Burial will follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation with the family on Friday, from 4-8 PM, at the funeral home. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Fallen Lineman Foundation.