OBITUARY: Nannie Ruth Polk

Nannie Ruth Heithcock Polk passed away on December 29, 2024, at the age of 98. Born November 26, 1926 in Forest Home, TN, Nannie Ruth was the oldest of six children. While her mother worked on the farm, Nannie Ruth helped raise her five younger brothers. After many years of service to the company, she retired from Durango Boots. A longtime member at Jones Chapel Church of Christ in Franklin, Nanny Ruth was much beloved and will be greatly missed.

Nannie Ruth was preceded in death by her father, Noble Franklin Heithcock, and her mother, Opie Sawyer Heithcock; son, Michael “Poke Salad” Polk; brothers Clayton Heithcock, Melvin Heithcock, Mury Heithcock and Clifton (Beverly); sisters in law, Sara Heithcock, Beverly Heithcock and Marita Heithcock. Survived by: brother, James “Jimmy” Heithcock; sisters in law, Susie Heithcock and Mary Ellen Heithcock and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2025, with visitation one hour prior to service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. LaGard Smith will officiate. The burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Jones Chapel Church of Christ. Memorials may be made to Jones Chapel Church of Christ or GraceWorks Ministries in Franklin.