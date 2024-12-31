OBITUARY: Alfred “Scott” Powers

Scott Powers of College Grove, TN passed away Sunday, December 22, 2024 at Williamson Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his Father, Lowry H. Powers, Jr and Mother, Doris M. Powers. Survived by his Wife, Susan Young Powers, son, Sheldon Powers and daughter, Courtney Powers Lent (Cameron), and Grandson, Sawyer Lent. Born in Nashville, TN on 11-20-1954. Graduated from Franklin High School.

To know Scott was to have known the greatest of all men. His prankster ways & wicked sense of humor were legendary. His ability to talk to anyone (at anytime, anywhere for huge lengths of time) was mostly in part who he was as a people person. Where he loved, he loved deeply. If you weren’t on his good list, he would also set you straight. He had a great love for the outdoors with focus on the mighty ducks of Kansas, South Dakota, Arkansas & Missouri. It was rare for a duck to escape his sharpshooter capacity. His 2nd love was his profession – Landscaping. A skill taught to him by his Father. He owned and maintained Powers Landscaping @ Whistling Cove for the past 45 years. His clients oftentimes became his best friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 25th, 2 -4 pm @ Battle Mountain Farm – 6917 Arno Allisona Road, College Grove, TN. (Battlemountainfarm.net)

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of choice – as he would want.

