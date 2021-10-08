OBITUARY: Joyce Pratt Liggett

Mrs. Joyce Pratt Liggett, age 86 entered into God’s grace Tuesday, October 5, 2021. A lifelong Franklin resident, she was born at the family farm, Sunny Hill in the Peytonsville community. She was a daughter of the late John Edward and Louise Meek Pratt. The principles she learned from her parents gave her the faith, focus and fortitude to champion life’s challenges with integrity and grace. She was a 1962 graduate of the T. Duff School of Cosmetology and was the owner and operator of Joyce’s Beauty Salon for 30 years. She always took great pride in her shop and the ladies that it served. Like her mother before her, she was an avid gardener. Her former home on Murfreesboro Road was featured on the 2004 Home Garden Tour.

A member of the Church of Christ, she was baptized in the church of her youth at Peytonsville, was a long-time member of the Fourth Avenue congregation and in recent years was ministered to at NHC by the Cummins Street congregation.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Samuel Miller Liggett in 2001, her sisters, Frances P. Henry and Katie P. Reed; her brothers, Thomas H. Pratt, Sam L. Pratt, Sr., and John E. Pratt, Jr.; daughter in-law, Angie W. McGee.

She is survived by her loving children, David McGee (Steven Vance), Betty Lou (James) Graves, and Sam (Lisa) McGee; brothers, Douglas A. (Hazeline) Pratt, Sr. and Paul M. (Betty) Pratt, Sr., her grandchildren, Jake (Lauren) Graves, Jennifer and Ashley McGee; her great-grandchildren to whom she was affectionately known as “G.G.”, Sadie and Wiley Graves; her sisters in-law, Lois Pratt and Jane Pratt Wilson; brother in-law, Leon Reed and her nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.

Services will be at 3:00PM Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with the Rev. W.R. “Rusty” McCown officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 9, from 4-7PM and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Alan Brakebill, Larry Felts, Larry Dodson, James Graves, Jake Graves, Allen Pratt, Eddie Pratt and Sam L. Pratt, Jr.

Her children would like to express grateful appreciation to the staff of NHC, Fairground for their loving care given while a resident. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com