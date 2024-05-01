Following a Dream: ‘Heartland’ Inspires British Woman to Volunteer at Franklin Rodeo

The Franklin Rodeo has an international flair. For the second year, a British woman, Heather Byrnes, will volunteer at the rodeo.

And because of the show “Heartland,” Byrnes came to the States on a whim.

After doing some soul searching after a divorce in 2018, she watched the show, which focused on ranches and rodeos. So she searched online and found a rodeo in Canada, which she volunteered at. But it was October, with snow in Alberta, and she preferred warmer places.

So Byrnes, who lives in Camberley, U.K., a short 20 miles from Windsor Castle, did another online search, and with an interest in Nashville, discovered the Franklin Rodeo online.

So she bought rodeo tickets, with the plan of asking if she could volunteer when she arrived.

Byrnes came to the Franklin Rodeo last year, helping sign in volunteers and helping with the kids’ section. She got the chance to watch two nights of the rodeo.

Last year wasn’t her first time to be in the States, or to be around horses. As a youth, she would spend summer holidays visiting her granddad in Vermont, who worked on a Morgan horse farm. She had her own Shetland pony, competing at gymkhanas (horse shows). In 2019, when she retired her 37-year-old Shetland, she quit riding.

Byrnes didn’t have much time to sightsee when she came to Franklin last year, but she shopped at Walmart and Target, which is “a treat,” she said. “Us Brits love a bargain and we can’t visit the States” without shopping at either store, she said.

This year, she’ll be in Franklin for nine days, coming in time to attend the Franklin Rodeo parade on May 11. She’ll do some sightseeing while in town: a bar crawl, a haunted ghost tour, the Grand Ol Opry, and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Byrnes, who is a mother to Chloe, age 17, and Harry, age 13, liked the experience of volunteering at the Franklin Rodeo.

“It was a vacation for me, to give me a break from my everyday life of work and being a mum.”

She also enjoyed her time at the rodeo and in Franklin. “I enjoyed seeing the brave skilled people that participate in the rodeo and the kindness of the entire rodeo community.” She also was thankful for David Haas, a rodeo volunteer and Franklin Noon Rotarian, who provided her transportation to and from the rodeo.

The Franklin Rodeo will take place May 16-18 at the Williamson Co. Ag Expo Park.It begins at 7 pm nightly. Tickets are $25-$45 for adults and $15 for children. All seats are reserved.

Tickets can be purchased online at FranklinRodeo.com; purchasers are asked to be sure they are purchasing tickets from the rodeo’s official website, not third party sellers.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate, while supplies last.

For more information, visit the website.

