Top 5 Stories From May 1, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 1, 2024.
Middle Tennessee boasts a diverse selection of grocery stores, catering to different needs and budgets. Read more
Duane Eddy, a rock guitarist known for his twangy sound, died at the age of 86 on Tuesday, April 30. He was surrounded by his family at his home in Franklin, Tennessee, reports Guitarworld. Read more
Get ready to kick off the summer months at Hill Fest on Saturday, June 1st, from 2:00 – 7:00 pm at Fischer Park! Read more
These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 23-30, 2024. Read more
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, hosted the 40th Annual Main Street Festival in Historic Downtown Franklin on Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter