Top 5 Stories From May 1, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 1, 2024.

5Food Battle – Best Grocery Store in Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee boasts a diverse selection of grocery stores, catering to different needs and budgets. Read more

4Rock n Roll Hall of Famer Duane Eddy Has Died

photo courtesy of Country Music Hall of Fame

Duane Eddy, a rock guitarist known for his twangy sound, died at the age of 86 on Tuesday, April 30. He was surrounded by his family at his home in Franklin, Tennessee, reports Guitarworld. Read more

3Spring Hill’s Hill Fest Returns Next Month

Photo: City of Spring Hill

Get ready to kick off the summer months at Hill Fest on Saturday, June 1st, from 2:00 – 7:00 pm at Fischer Park! Read more

2Health Inspections: Williamson County for April 30, 2024

health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 23-30, 2024. Read more

1PHOTOS: 2024 Franklin Main Street Festival

2024 main street festival franklin
Photo by Jim Wood

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, hosted the 40th Annual Main Street Festival in Historic Downtown Franklin on Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28. Read more

