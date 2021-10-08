OBITUARY: Jeanne Claire McWhirter

Jeanne Claire McWhirter, of Brentwood, TN went to be with her Lord on October 1, 2021.

Jeanne was born to the late William Charles and Francis Marie Hudson McWhirter on August 2, 1960, in Nashville, TN. She attended Antioch High School and graduated from Tennessee Tech University with a degree in social work.

Jeanne loved crafts, making jewelry, cross stitching, sudoku, and jigsaw puzzles. Her favorite word was Hope, and that was the Hope she had in Jesus Christ. Jeanne was an active member of Concord Road Church of Christ and loved her church family. She was very proud of her father’s service in the US Navy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Camille Marie McWhirter Nelson of Brentwood, TN. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Renee Session of Birmingham, AL, brother Michael Charles (the late Terri) McWhirter of Atlanta, GA, and brother Marty Hudson (Judith) McWhirter of Aloha, OR, brother-in-law Tom Nelson of Brentwood, TN. Nieces and nephews: Tommy Nelson, April McWhirter Morrell, Marty McWhirter, Jr., and Milton McWhirter.

A celebration of life will be on Thursday, October 21, 2021, beginning at 1:00 pm, at Concord Road Church of Christ, in Brentwood, TN.