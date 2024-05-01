CoolSprings Galleria to Host Annual Mom and Me Event

CoolSprings Galleria is hosting the 3rd annual Mom & Me event on Saturday, May 4th from 12pm – 2pm near the food court on the upper level of the mall.
This free event is a Mother’s Day celebration both moms and kids will enjoy with fashion, food, and fun!
Guests can enjoy:
- Small bites & refreshments from California Pizza Kitchen
- A Braid/Curl bar on behalf of ULTA
- Mini Makeovers by Dillard’s Glam Squad
- Make Mom & Me Friendship bracelets with Rose & Remington
- A Kid’s DJ
- Balloon Twisting, Face Painting, and Magic
- Exclusive Discounts
- Trendy Women’s & Children’s Looks
- A chance to win our Grand Prize Giveaway Basket (valued at over $400)
- Photobooth fun & more!
Get more details and Register for the Free event by clicking HERE.
