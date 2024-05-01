CoolSprings Galleria to Host Annual Mom and Me Event

By
Shawn Chapman
-
photo by Jim Wood

CoolSprings Galleria is hosting the 3rd annual Mom & Me event on Saturday, May 4th from 12pm – 2pm near the food court on the upper level of the mall.

This free event is a Mother’s Day celebration both moms and kids will enjoy with fashion, food, and fun!

Guests can enjoy:

  • Small bites & refreshments from California Pizza Kitchen
  • A Braid/Curl bar on behalf of ULTA
  • Mini Makeovers by Dillard’s Glam Squad
  • Make Mom & Me Friendship bracelets with Rose & Remington
  • A Kid’s DJ
  • Balloon Twisting, Face Painting, and Magic
  • Exclusive Discounts
  • Trendy Women’s & Children’s Looks
  • A chance to win our Grand Prize Giveaway Basket (valued at over $400)
  • Photobooth fun & more!

Get more details and Register for the Free event by clicking HERE.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here