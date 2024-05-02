Provisions Group Announces Acquisition of Logic Cadence

(FRANKLIN, TN) Provisions Group, a leader in IT consulting and staffing solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Logic Cadence, a renowned firm specializing in custom software development and digital marketing transformation services. This strategic move enhances Provisions Group’s capabilities in delivering cutting-edge technology and marketing solutions and expands its footprint further in the software development industry.

Founded in 2003, Provisions Group is an IT consulting and staffing firm based in Franklin, TN, with more than 200 team members nationwide. Provisions Group’s areas of expertise include designing and implementing cloud-first solutions with core capabilities within IT advisory and strategy, web and mobile application development, data and analytics, cloud and hybrid infrastructure, cybersecurity and IT risk, DevOps and advanced workloads, Salesforce, HubSpot, CRM, Dynamics/Power Platform, Healthcare IT, as well as IT staffing and recruiting services.

Logic Cadence, based in Nashville, TN, is a local consulting firm specializing in UI/UX design, digital marketing strategy, software development, business advisory, Zoho One, business analysis, and data analysis. Since its founding in 2019, Logic Cadence has focused on streamlining user experiences across the web, implementing software, visualizing data, and marketing businesses. It also helps its clients pinpoint their vision and assemble the best team to execute it.

Mark Freeman, Founder and CEO of Provisions Group, expressed his excitement about the

acquisition, emphasizing the mutual benefits it brings. He stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Logic Cadence into the Provisions Group family. This acquisition is a significant step towards our commitment to providing comprehensive technology and marketing solutions. The integration of Logic Cadence’s expertise in digital marketing strategy like SEO, paid media, email marketing automation and website development with our a robust IT services will drive an even more holistic transformative growth and deliver enhanced value to our partners. This is a win-win situation for both companies and our clients.”

Mark McGarrity, CEO of Logic Cadence, also commented on the acquisition, highlighting the

shared vision and goals of the two companies. He said, “Joining forces with Provisions Group represents a fantastic opportunity for Logic Cadence. We are excited to leverage Provisions Group’s resources and broader expertise to scale up our solutions and reach more clients. Together, we share a common goal of innovation and leading in creating impactful digital experiences, which will guide us through this integration process.”

The acquisition of Logic Cadence by Provisions Group closed on Tuesday, April 30. Both

companies will work closely to ensure a smooth transition and integration of their operations and services.

About Provisions Group

Provisions Group is a strategic and tactical IT consulting and staffing solutions provider that puts the client’s needs first by providing flexible, on-demand IT solutions for business. Founded in 2003, the company offers flexible, scalable IT strategy consulting, development, and implementation powered by a comprehensive staffing and recruitment practice that delivers fully vetted, hard-to-find technology talent. Provisions Group serves businesses of all sizes with specialization in growth-oriented and mid-sized organizations. Provisions Group’s consulting practices include Healthcare IT, CRM (Customer Relationship Management), Application Development, Data and Analytics, Infrastructure and Cloud, as well as Security and Compliance.

With over 20 years of staffing experience, Provisions Group has deep industry experience and a reputation for outstanding client and candidate support. Headquartered in Franklin, TN, Provisions Group has served over 1,000 clients and over 6,000 employment placements. For the last three consecutive years, Provisions Group has been recognized by Nashville Business Journal as one of Nashville’s Best Place to Work and Top 10 firms for technology, recruiting, management consulting, and Healthcare IT. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit us at provisionsgroup.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email