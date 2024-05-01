Spring Hill’s Hill Fest Returns Next Month

Get ready to kick off the summer months at Hill Fest on Saturday, June 1st, from 2:00 – 7:00 pm at Fischer Park!

Indulge in a lineup of food trucks, bounce around on thrilling inflatables, and take a spin on the rides that will leave you exhilarated. Test your skills at the carnival and yard games, or let your imagination run wild with face painters and balloon artists. But the fun doesn’t stop there! Prepare to be amazed by the live variety shows featuring mesmerizing magicians, towering stilt walkers, skillful jugglers, and captivating acts like chair stacking and plate spinning.

As the event draws to a close, prepare to be dazzled by an even more incredible Daytime fireworks show than ever before! The display starts at 6:30pm!

Follow @SpringHillTNParksandRecreation on Facebook for more information or email [email protected]

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email