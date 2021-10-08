OBITUARY: Ludie Marie Holt Tomlin

Ludie Marie Holt Tomlin, age 83, passed away October 4, 2021 in Brentwood, TN. Ludie was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Frank Holt and Lela Bennett Holt.

She was a homemaker and a member of Wilson Creek Primitive Baptist Church. Ludie enjoyed cooking, gardening and taking care of her family. She will be greatly missed.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, Marion Dan Tomlin, brothers, Jim Holt and Bobby Holt, sisters, Rachel Bryant, Bertha Phillips and great grandchild Alex David Fly.

Survivors include her sons, David (Janet) Tomlin, Mike Tomlin and fiancée Melissa Warren, daughters, Deborah Tomlin Gamble, Amy Tomlin Nelson, brother, James (Mary Frances) Holt, sisters, Odell Simpson, Lera Rainey, Mai Ambrose. Grandchildren, Jason (Lauren) Tomlin, Daniel Tomlin, Lindsay Tomlin, Trey Fly, Jeremy (Amber) Fly, Angela (Chad) Gilbert, Blake (Allie) Nelson, and Chandler Nelson, and 16 Great Grandchildren.

Services will be conducted 2:00PM Saturday October 9, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Graham Sims officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Friday Oct. 8, from 4:00PM to 8:00PM and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the Funeral Home. Active Pallbearers are Jason Tomlin, Daniel Tomlin, Chandler Nelson, Blake Nelson, Trey Fly, Jeremy Fly, Lindsay Tomlin and Chad Gilbert. Honorary Pallbearers will be the deacons at Wilson Creek Primitive Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to the Wilson Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 7940 Nolensville Rd. Arrington, TN 37014 or charity of your choice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com