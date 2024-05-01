Ravenwood High Choir Performs Last Concert of School Year

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Join the Ravenwood High choirs for their last concert of the school year, Welcome to Music City, on Friday, May 3, 2024.

During the concert featuring solo, small group and ensemble performances, audiences will be entertained by all of the great music one might hear downtown, from country to rock to pop. The show will begin at 7 p.m.

There is no cost to attend the performance, but donations will be accepted.

Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.

Source: WCS
