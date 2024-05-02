OBITUARY: Ward Carmack ‘Chip’ Beasley Jr.

Ward Carmack “Chip” Beasley, Jr., 79, of Brentwood, TN passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Survived by wife, Carolyn May Beasley; sons, Ward Carmack “Tres” (Kristin) Beasley, III, & Thomas David (Lindsay) Beasley; and grandchildren, J.W., Elizabeth, Will, Ben, Luke & Tyler Beasley.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 12:00 Noon at Concord Road Church of Christ, 8221 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN, by Dan Chambers, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the church. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Franklin, TN. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Woodbine Funeral Home-Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to: Concord Road Church of Christ Missions

