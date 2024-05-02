OBITUARY: Jerry Wilson ‘Fuzzy’ Haskins

Jerry Wilson “Fuzzy” Haskins, age 70, passed away on April 27, 2024, at his residence.

A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, he was born on September 13, 1953, the son of the late Helen Imogene Haskins.

He retired from the Williamson County Highway Department in 2016 as an equipment operator. He loved operating equipment and enjoyed showing the “younger boys” how it was done.

He had many names through the years including Jerry, “Fuzzy”, and Daddy, but his favorite was “Poppy”. He was loved by many and will be missed by all that knew him.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents: Rosebud & William Haskins, and his brother: William “Bird” Deason.

He is survived by his 3 daughters: Misty (Michael Ray) Montgomery, Christy (Brandon) Wright, and Michelle Haskins (Devin Newell); 6 grandchildren: Emma Montgomery (Parker Shouse), Abby Montgomery, Kyle Newell, Dalton Newell, Kortnie Newell, and Carley Wright; sister: Terry Haskins; uncle: Willard (Rita) Haskins; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial gathering will take place on Friday, May 3, 2024, from 2:00-6:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289

www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email