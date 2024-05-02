OBITUARY: Harold ‘Layne’ Tomlinson

Harold “Layne” Tomlinson, a beloved son, brother, friend, and hero, passed away on Saturday, April 27th, at the age of 34. He met his tragic end while bravely attempting to save a young girl at the lake, exemplifying his selflessness and courage until his last moments.

Born to Jerry Tomlinson and Mary (Tomlinson) Pickard, Layne was a beacon of kindness and warmth in the lives of those around him. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Tomlinson, but leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion that will forever be cherished by his mother, Mary, his sisters Tammie Walker and Sara (Tomlinson) Southall, nephew Dathan Walker and niece Elesa Aldis.

Layne’s life was a testament to his unwavering loyalty and devotion to his friends. He shared a bond like no other with his close companions: Chris Reeves, Meredith Reeves, Casey Miller, Cristina Martinez, Andrew McAlister, Sean Lanahan, Mike Dale, and Brandon Mason. Their friendship was a cornerstone of Layne’s life, and he cherished every moment spent with them. Together, they created memories that will be treasured forever.

Layne embraced various hobbies and interests. One of his greatest joys was spending time at the lake, where he would go out on the water almost every weekend during the summer months. Whether engaging in card games, playing pool, strategizing over a game of chess, or finding solace in the simple act of coloring, Layne found joy in the little things. His vibrant spirit and infectious laughter brightened the lives of all who knew him.

Throughout his life, Layne forged meaningful connections wherever he went. From his time at Brookdale, HCA, Charter and NewPort, Layne not only excelled in his work but also formed lasting friendships that transcended professional boundaries.

Layne Tomlinson was more than a hero; he was a shining light in the world and his selfless act of bravery serves as a reminder of the depth of his character and the compassion he held for others.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2024 from 1:00-3:00 P.M., with a memorial service beginning at 3:00 P.M. at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email