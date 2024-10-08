OBITUARY: John Wesley Stephens

John Wesley Stephens, age 65 of the Peytonsville Community passed away October 1, 2024.

He was born in Hendersonville, TN to the late Buford & Evelyn Stephens.

John worked at Poteete’s Heating and Cooling for 36 years. He enjoyed working on race cars and motorcycles. John liked attending races at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors.

John is preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne Stephens, and Tommy Stephens.

He is survived by his son, John Daniel (Flavia) Stephens; daughter, Christy (Elliott) Gregory; brothers, Roger Dean (Gay) Stephens and John R. (Pam) Poteete; sister, Brenda (Ricky) Russell; grandchildren, Cora, Everleigh and Levi; special friends, Tash Bruce and Christy Poteete.

No services are planned at this time.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email