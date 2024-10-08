High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 8

Welcome to our Week 8 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games.

This survey is all about your predictions for the upcoming matchups. Which teams do you think will start the season strong? Who’s poised for an upset victory? Whether you’re basing your picks on last year’s performances, pre-season buzz, or just a gut feeling, we want to hear your thoughts. More sports surveys!

High School Football Week 8 Week 8 High School Football games for October 10-11, 2024 BGA Wildcats vs. FRA Panthers BGA Wildcats vs. FRA Panthers BGA Wildcats FRA Panthers Clear selection Knoxville Catholic Fighting Irish vs. Brentwood Academy Eagles Knoxville Catholic Fighting Irish vs. Brentwood Academy Eagles Knoxville Catholic Fighting Irish Brentwood Academy Eagles Clear selection Christ Presbyterian Lions vs. Antioch Bears Christ Presbyterian Lions vs. Antioch Bears Christ Presbyterian Lions Antioch Bears Clear selection Ensworth Tigers vs. Father Ryan Irish Ensworth Tigers vs. Father Ryan Irish Ensworth Tigers Father Ryan Irish Clear selection Whites Creek Cobras vs. Grace Christian Lions Whites Creek Cobras vs. Grace Christian Lions Whites Creek Cobras Grace Christian Lions Clear selection Spring Hill Raiders vs. Shelbyville Central Golden Eagles Spring Hill Raiders vs. Shelbyville Central Golden Eagles Spring Hill Raiders Shelbyville Central Golden Eagles Clear selection Personal Information Please enter your email address* Please enter your email address* Please input email for your survey results and Select finished. Email address is not collected Clear selection Please enter your name* Please enter your name* Clear selection Exit LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email