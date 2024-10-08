High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 8

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Welcome to our Week 8 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games.

This survey is all about your predictions for the upcoming matchups. Which teams do you think will start the season strong? Who’s poised for an upset victory? Whether you’re basing your picks on last year’s performances, pre-season buzz, or just a gut feeling, we want to hear your thoughts. More sports surveys!

High School Football Week 8
Week 8
High School Football games for October 10-11, 2024

BGA Wildcats vs. FRA Panthers

BGA Wildcats vs. FRA Panthers

Knoxville Catholic Fighting Irish vs. Brentwood Academy Eagles

Knoxville Catholic Fighting Irish vs. Brentwood Academy Eagles

Christ Presbyterian Lions vs. Antioch Bears

Christ Presbyterian Lions vs. Antioch Bears

Ensworth Tigers vs. Father Ryan Irish

Ensworth Tigers vs. Father Ryan Irish

Whites Creek Cobras vs. Grace Christian Lions

Whites Creek Cobras vs. Grace Christian Lions

Spring Hill Raiders vs. Shelbyville Central Golden Eagles

Spring Hill Raiders vs. Shelbyville Central Golden Eagles

Please enter your email address*

Please enter your email address*

Please enter your name*

Please enter your name*

