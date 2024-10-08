OBITUARY: Dana Susan Blackwood Gibson

Dana Susan Blackwood Gibson, age 63 of Franklin, TN passed away October 6, 2024.

She was born in Leeds, AL to Billy Bob and Janelle Hayes Blackwood.

Dana was raised in Corbin, KY and graduated from Corbin High School. She was a member of the United States Air Force.

She is preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her husband of 11 years, Tommy Gibson; mother Janelle Hayes Blackwood; brother Brian Blackwood; sister Rhonda (Gary) Blackwood Carrier and by her loving nieces and nephews.

