OBITUARY: John (Johnny) Andrew Ring Jr.

John (Johnny) Andrew Ring, Jr. passed from this life at age 81 on the morning of August 2, 2024.

Johnny Ring was born in Columbia, Tennessee at The King’s Daughters Hospital to Nannie Lousie Winchester Ring and John Andrew Ring, Sr. on February 13, 1943.

Johnny grew up in Spring Hill, Tennessee on a dairy farm with his younger and surviving brother, Charlie Ring (Carolyn). He remained in the community for over 80 years.

In 1956, Johnny met the love of his life, Thelma Martin Ring, when she walked into his 7th grade Spring Hill classroom. At the age of 13, he was immediately and forever smitten. Johnny and Thelma were engaged at 16, married at 18, and recently celebrated 63 years of devoted marriage. He was a wonderful father to the late Louise Ring Maynard (Bruce) and the surviving Lissa Ring McHugh. He was proud “Poppy” to John McHugh and Keeley McHugh and “Granddad” to twins, Timothy and Tabitha Maynard.

Johnny was a hardworking farmer and could usually be found behind the wheel of a John Deere on his Ring Farm, where he raised soybeans and wheat. For decades he welcomed the community to Ring Farm to enjoy cookouts, corn mazes, wagon rides, and family gatherings. He loved his farm and enjoyed sharing it with others, whether it was needed for a wedding, family reunion, scout field trip, cross country meet, or even a country music video where he unknowingly became the star at age 79! The song lyrics “Were you already country, back when country wasn’t cool?” fittingly played as the video captured him and his strong working hands.

Johnny was playful, was a self-proclaimed “cut up,” and was also a very physically strong man. Many times, the much younger men would try to wrestle him down, but he would hold his ground saying, “I don’t think so.” They never could.

Over the years, Johnny enjoyed taking road trips with his wife in their Camero “fun car,” usually with Elvis playing on the radio, and together they visited every state on the US continent. They rafted down the rapids of Snake River, traveled on a boat to Nova Scotia, and drove to the Pacific on famed Route 66.

They also traveled to Italy, where they attended a costume ball at a historic villa dressed as Anthony and Cleopatra, and Hawaii, where Johnny put on a grass skirt to hula.

Voted “Most Friendly” by his Spring Hill HS class of ’61, Johnny remained so throughout his life. He loved meeting and talking with people, and he never met a stranger.

He was a man of faith and a long-time member of Jackson Heights Church of Christ.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Elder Charles Norman officiating. Pallbearers are name’s sake grandson John McHugh, nephews, Jared Ring, Troy Maupin, Buddy Martin, Ben Martin, and family friend, Trey Alley.

A visitation for the community will be 4:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, August 6, 2024, and one hour prior to the service at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

