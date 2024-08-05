OBITUARY: Randy Edward Richardson

Randy Edward Richardson, the “Old Chunk of Coal” finally became a diamond on July 30, 2024, at the age of 69.

Randy was born in Monroe, Michigan on September 20th, 1954, and lived most of his adult years in Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by parents Betty (Ryder) and L. B. Richardson as well as younger brother Terry Richarson.

He is survived by son Joseph (Joey) Richardson, sister Tammie and her husband Steve, and niece Jenna Wetherholt. He will be dearly missed by his best friend Chip Eaton, cousins, life-long friends, and more recent friends such as those from the Murfreesboro Art League and AA.

Many memorable moments were marked by his knack for bringing that extra bit of light to every situation, as he was well known for his comical antics. Randy transcended his sense of self through art. He was primarily a gifted and practiced watercolor painter; however, he produced quality work in many media and appreciated a broad range of artist endeavors (Wallace and Gromit, The Nightmare Before Christmas, the Andy Griffith show, etc.). Randy found peace through community, old-school country music, University of Tennessee sports, and his love for friends and family. His creative and humorous ways will forever shine on in the lives of those he touched.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers, nurses, and staff at MorningPointe of Franklin Assisted Living. The family will host a celebration of life at the Wetherholt residence on August 11, 2024, from 1:00 – 3:00. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Please contact Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, (615) 794-2289, for the address and other information.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Murfreesboro Art League and/or the Knoxville Ijams Nature Center.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email