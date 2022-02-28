OBITUARY: Jean Watson Kelly

Jean Watson Kelly of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at the age of 85.

Survived by daughters, Patsy (Russ) Evans, Judy Hendrix, and Nita Brake; son, John (Cynthia) Kelly; grandchildren, Rusty (Melrose) Evans, Jeremy (Jennifer) Hatfield, Christy Comer, Jennifer (Mitchell) Poythress, Tonya Kelly, Dwayne (Trey) Kelly, Jason (Nicole) McKenney, Matthew McKenney, Stacy Gasaway, and Matthew Hallums; 12 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene Stafford; and brother, William Watson.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Bro. Dan Parker. Interment Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

