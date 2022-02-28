OBITUARY: Jeremy King Shipley

Jeremy King Shipley, age 43, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Williamson Medical Center.

Jeremy was born on January 22, 1979, in Dayton, Tennessee, and was the son of Sandy Shipley and the late Aubrey Dulaney.

A great sense of humor, Jeremy was a very talented comedian who would do anything to make people laugh. Despite his funny tendencies, Jeremy was an extremely hard worker who was always loyal, fair and giving to others. He was loving and compassionate and accepted and loved everyone as they were. He loved children, many of which he treated like they were his own. Jeremy will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Rebecca Shipley, son, Kayden Whaley, stepson, Elijah Underwood, half-sisters, Amanda Dulaney Goins, Cara Dulaney, mother in law, Cindy Read, father in law Steve Smith, sisters in law, Sarah Smith, Rachel Smith, aunt, Connie Coulter, uncle, Toby Shipley, children who he loved like his own, Peyton Shipley and Lacey Lovelady, very special friends Jeremy Johnson and Maverick Johnson, and many loving cousins.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Barbara Shipley.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 4:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Steven Morgan officiating. A visitation will also be held on Saturday from 3:00 – 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Heritage Funeral Home, 609 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401. https://www.tnfunerals.com

