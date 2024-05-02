Page Middle Theater Performs Legally Blonde Jr.

Page Middle's theater department's production will run for two weeks starting Thursday, May 2, 2024.
Photo by WCS


What happens when a girl from Malibu applies for Harvard to follow the man she loves? Find out at Page Middle’s performance of Legally Blonde the Musical Jr.

Based on the award-winning Broadway musical and hit movie, the show is a fun journey of self-empowerment and expanding horizons. Page Middle’s theater department’s production will run for two weeks starting Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Tickets are available online and cost $10. The performance dates and times are listed below. Page Middle is located at 6262 Arno Road in Franklin.

  • Thursday, May 2 at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 4 at 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 9 at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

Source: WCS
