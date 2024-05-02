The Factory at Franklin to Join Art Crawl on May 3

The Factory at Franklin will officially join the 2024 Franklin Art Crawl as a participating venue on Friday, May 3 featuring the work of four celebrated local artists:

Bryce McCloud

From IsleOfPrinting.com: “Found on a misty morning in 1997 swaddled in a bespoke hand-printed paper suit, Bryce has sought to do his family and uncle proud by manufacturing novelty letterpress ephemera and inflicting public art mayhem on the largest possible audience allowed by the laws of nature.” Bryce is closely associated with Isle of Printing, the shop he founded in 1997 with Hiram Kneesch in Nashville. He has used this combination of letterpress print shop and public art generator to create novel works of art in the public and private spheres for over 20 years, both locally and abroad. Bryce is unveiling a new interactive work of art on May 3 made in collaboration with Vestaboard. McCloud established his partnership with Vestaboard through his activation in SoHo House Nashville’s Secret Garden as part of Artville 2023.

Jocelyn Hofferber

Jocelyn is a self-taught abstract artist who lives just outside of Nashville. Originally from Washington, Jocelyn’s love of the outdoors and song lyrics inspire her work. While studying interior design in college, painting became her passion. Combined with her use of color theory, Jocelyn’s training heavily influences her works and leaves a lasting impression in viewers’ minds. Jocelyn’s recent works intend to tell stories through the depths and layers of the paintings, and her greatest hope is that everyone can find their own story through her creations. Her biggest work to date is currently on display in the Blue Aster Lounge at the Conrad Nashville hotel.

Brenda Bogart

Brenda is a mixed media collage artist known for her compelling and conversation-starting pieces focusing on iconic figures, from Albert Einstein to Jimi Hendrix. She is also known for her figurative collages of animals. What began in 2018 as a journey through Lent with her Instagram followers titled, “What to give up for Lent that’s not chocolate,” turned into her first book. Her second book, The Art of Advent, is newly released and continues along the same theme of art with a message of hope and vulnerability in the forty days leading up to Christmas.

Rhiannon Guppy

Originally from Leicester, England, Rhiannon is an accomplished artist with a background in art, photography, and silversmithing. After working for over a decade in design and planning for a global greeting card company, she reignited her passion for painting through classes with friends. Since 2020, Franklin has been home to Rhiannon, her husband, and their children. She specializes in abstract landscape paintings, incorporating bold strokes and colors with fine details. Her preferred medium is watercolor for its fluidity and unpredictability, and she often draws inspiration from the sky with cloud formations featuring prominently in her work.

A growing list of businesses located at The Factory will also host exhibits during the 2024 Franklin Art Crawl, including Stonebridge Gallery, The Find, CR-71, Fork of the South, and Third Coast Clay. More businesses are slated to join the Crawl in the coming months.

The Franklin Art Crawl is a free event operated by the Arts Council of Williamson County and takes place on the first Friday of every month from 6-9 p.m. The Factory will sponsor a trolley service to transport guests from the downtown Franklin parking garages and TMA lot to The Factory and back with pick-up and drop-off at the Franklin Road rideshare location.

