Beloved local author Robert Hicks has died.

Known nationally as the New York Times Best Selling Author of Widow of the South, Hicks was known locally as a great storyteller and philanthropist, dedicated to the community in the preservation of The Battle of Franklin. Hicks’ novels have brought national attention to the Franklin community and the cause of battlefield preservation.

Hicks lived in Williamson County in the Bingham community at his home he called “Labor in Vain.”

Hicks launched Battlefield Bourbon in 2015 with just 1,864 bottles released, the number that commemorates the year of the battle of Franklin. Hicks also received the Edwin C. Bearss Lifetime Achievement Award back in 2019. He was also known for wearing seersucker from March until September, he even began an event in Franklin called the Seriously Seersucker where all attendees wore seersucker.

In addition, he was an avid art collector, known as the first in Tennessee to be listed on Arts & Antiques Top 100 Collectors in America with his collection of outsider art.

Hicks was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2018.

No updates have been given yet on his funeral arrangements.

Many have taken to social media to share their stories of Robert Hicks and the impact he had on the community. Here are just a few.